One person dead after motorcycle crash on Blanding Blvd.

Brie Isom, Reporter

The crash happened at the intersection of Blanding Blvd. and Confederate Point Rd. (Brie Isom)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that left one man dead.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, an SUV and a motorcycle traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard collided, ejecting the driver of the motorcycle. He was then struck by a minivan traveling in the opposite direction, and died at the scene.

None of the drivers left the scene and are cooperating with police. JSO reported that this accident is the 33rd traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

This is an ongoing story, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we get them.

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

