INTERLACHEN, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl died after she was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said the truck was backing out of a driveway in the Walker Drive and Hugh Street area around 12:48 p.m.

The little girl was standing just outside of the truck when she was hit.

Authorities said she died at the scene.

The driver of the truck has been identified as a 45-year-old man.

A 7-year-old passenger was in the truck as well.