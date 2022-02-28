Councilman Diamond introduces term-limit legislation for city officials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond on Monday morning formally introduced legislation that would place term limits on city council members, the mayor, the sheriff, the supervisor of elections, the property appraiser, tax collector, and Duval County School Board members.

Currently, a council office can be held for no more than two consecutive terms. That can allow the elected officials to hold the office repeatedly as long as they take a four-year break, Diamond said.

Under his “Real Term Limits for Jax” proposal, it would change the city charter to state that officials can only serve eight years in any one office in Jacksonville.

“Jacksonville wanted term limits and so we voted for them before but now you can just work around that, you can take a four-year gap and just run again and have another eight years,” Diamond said Monday. “I could sit on the Jacksonville City Council for the rest of my life if I wanted to. And so we need an actual term-limit bill.”

Ad

Diamond said term limits would make sure there is a constant flow of new ideas in the city.

Jerry Holland, who currently serves as Duval County’s property appraiser, called the legislation a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

“Out of more than 210 times that it could have occurred with a council member, it’s only occurred six times,” Holland said. “And really it’s experience coming back. The most recent is Councilman [Matt] Carlucci which again brought back good experience, you know, he opposed the sale of JEA he opposed Lot J in its original form, so really experience is good to have on the council and someone to come back.”

The legislation would first need to be approved by the city council, and if that happens, it would go before Jacksonville voters later this year.