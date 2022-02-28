FedEx, UPS suspend shipments to Russia and Ukraine

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FedEx and UPS suspended all package services in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country.

Both U.S.-based shipping companies made the announcement on their websites on Feb. 24.

Here is the statement from FedEx:

Ukraine and Russia Service Suspension

We are closely monitoring the situation and have contingency plans in place, including temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound service to Russia until further notice.

Continue to check this FedEx Service Alerts page for updates. For specific shipment status information, please track your shipment at fedex.com.

The Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice. Initially reported February 24, 2022

Here is the statement from UPS:

Summary: Service Disruptions due to the Situation in Ukraine

Due to the situation in Ukraine the following UPS services have been temporarily suspended:

All shipping services to, from and within Ukraine impacting collections and deliveries (February 24 until further notice)

International shipments to destination addresses in Russia (Effective February 25 until further notice)

Packages in transit that cannot be delivered will be returned free of charge to the sender where possible.

Our focus is on the safety of our people, providing continued service and minimizing disruption to our customers. UPS continues to closely monitor the situation and will re-establish service as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.

Please be aware that when service is affected by circumstances outside of UPS’s control, our money-back guarantee does not apply.