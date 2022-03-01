Jacksonville man shot in 2011 dies after complications; death ruled a murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man who was shot more than 10 years ago died last month due to complications from the shooting. His death is now being classified as murder.

According to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Hall was taken to UF Health on Feb. 19 and died that same day of unspecified symptoms.

Hall, 27, was shot in 2011 when he was 16 years old, according to JSO.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was complications from the gunshot wound and ruled the death a murder.

It’s unclear if there are any suspects in the murder.