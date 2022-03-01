Ukrainian soldier in Jacksonville talks about his experience fighting Russia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Ukrainian soldier is recovering in Jacksonville, after he was injured from an explosive device two years ago. Leonid Ovdiiuk, 36, talked to News4JAX Tuesday about the battle with Russia and why he believes Ukraine will fight off Russia again.

Ovdiiuk was wounded when a bomb went off near him and his commander. He says he is speaking out because he wants the truth to be heard.

“They are killing children, killing women,” Ovdiiuk said. “They are bombing museums and civilians for nothing.”

His wife and children are in Ukraine and are in hiding. He told News4AJX he wants to be fighting beside his family and friends, but has to stay here.

Ovdiiuk sat next to Dr. Michael Samotowka during our interview. Dr. Samotowka is the Trauma Medical Director with Memorial Hospital, and his parents are also from Ukraine.

Samotowka translated for Ovdiiuk, saying the war with Russia began years ago.

“There has been a war since 2014,” Ovdiiuk said. “We have been fighting but it never got to this level of aggression.

Ovdiiuk was fighting for 6 years, from 2014 to 2020, when he and his commander were hurt by a bomb that he said Russia detonated.

His commander died, he survived, but still has shrapnel throughout his body.

After recovering in Ukraine, he was transferred to next steps in Orlando with the help of Revived Soldiers Ukraine. Now, he’s in Jacksonville at Brooks Rehabilitation.

Between workouts, Ovdiiuk showed News4JAX videos of an attack of an administrative building.

He said the attack on his country is worst than what’s shown on television. He said he talks to his friends on the frontlines everyday.

“It’s very hard, psychologically and emotionally because we have been fighting for 6 years,” Ovdiiuk said, becoming emotional. “But, we will not surrender, we have little grandmothers and grandfathers taking up arms and fighting and we will not give up.”

As Ovdiiuk continues his rehabilitation here, he is hoping and praying to one day see his wife, family and friends alive.

Ovdiiuk’s recovery has been a long journey, and he’s not done yet. The Ukrainian soldier will be in a spinal cord injury program for three weeks, and will have a hand surgery performed at Harvard for free. They will also work to reconstruct his left arm.