Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk’s jet is now tracking Putin, wealthy Russian business leaders

Teen is a Freshman at the University of Central Florida

News4JAX Staff

CNN Newsource

CNN NEWSOURCE: The teen who tracks Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Putin and wealthy Russian business leaders close to the Kremlin.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies have responded by sanctioning wealthy individuals close to the Kremlin.

Now, the Florida teen tracking Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s private jet has a new target -- Vladimir Putin and wealthy Russian business leaders called Oligarchs.

Recently, 19-year-old Jack Sweeney launched two new Twitter handles -- Putin Jet and RU Oligarch Jets.

Click here to watch the full interview with Jack Sweeney

The two Twitter accounts provide updates showing nearly live locations of aircraft associated with Putin and the Oligarchs.

Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking him -- but the teen refused and told Musk he wanted a new tesla model three instead.

Jack is a Freshman at the University of Central Florida.

