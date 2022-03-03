‘Active explosions, entrapments’: Major crash on I-95 in Volusia County shutdown highway

EDGEWATER, Fla – According to our sister station in Orlando, WKMG, three people are dead and several others hurt after a massive pileup early Thursday on I-95 in Edgewater.

The Highway Patrol says at least 15 vehicles, including several tractor-trailers, were involved in crashes on both sides of the highway near the State Road 442 exit.

FHP said four of the wrecks happened on I-95 north, killing one person. Two people died in the crash on I-95 south, FHP said.

One child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, and an unknown number of victims were taken to Halifax Health, according to FHP.

It’s believed smoke from a recent controlled burn mixed with fog cut visibilities to near zero along the highway.

*** MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT - SHUTDOWN ***

Multiple vehicles/Multiple fatalities - #Brevard/#Volusia

- NB I-95 shutdown at 231MM (SR-5a Mims)

- SB I-95 shutdown at SR-44 (Volusia)

- THIS WILL BE CLOSED FOR HOURS POSSIBLY INTO THE AFTERNOON pic.twitter.com/rJzw50icdb — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) March 3, 2022

At least some of the injured include children.

All north and southbound lanes are closed between State Road 44 and Deering Parkway. Troopers say the closure will last into the afternoon hours.