75º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 shot at Whispers Crab House & Oyster Bar in Downtown Jacksonville

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: crime, jso, jfrd
Whispers Oyster Bar (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at Whispers Crab House & Oyster Bar.

Jacksonville police were called to Whispers at around 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. At the location, one man was found suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

Shortly after, a second person came to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morning Show reporter

email

facebook

twitter