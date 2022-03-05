2 shot at Whispers Crab House & Oyster Bar in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at Whispers Crab House & Oyster Bar.

Jacksonville police were called to Whispers at around 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. At the location, one man was found suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

Shortly after, a second person came to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.