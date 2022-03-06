Crash leaves 1 in hospital, another dead in the Bartram Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man has died and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a single-car crash on Bartram Park Blvd.

At 1:15 a.m. JSO was called to a single-car crash at 14800 Bartram Park Blvd. There a Kia Optima with two males were driving northbound when they struck the median then crashed into a tree.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Excessive speed and impairment were factors in this crash, officials said.

This marks the 28th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, according to News4JAX records.