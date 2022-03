JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman has died after her motorcycle crashed Sunday morning.

Around 2:12 a.m., the woman was traveling northbound on Main Street at a high speed. She got up on the sidewalk, then crashed into a concrete electric pole near the 44th Street intersection.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

JSO is currently investigating if impairment was a cause of the crash.