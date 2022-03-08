🔒 Inside(r) The Players: Food

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Hey News4JAX Insiders.

I’m Italian. Which means I love to eat. And there is no better place to get a taste of the best food Jacksonville and Northeast Florida have to offer than The Players.

It’s a one-stop shop for bar-b-q, tacos, donuts, even Maine lobster! This place is a foodie’s dream.

Check out this video that gives you just a taste of what to expect when you stop by the Taste of Jax near the 11th green and 12th tee.

Taste of JAX – 11 green/12 tee



Cousins Maine Lobster – serving up its 100% premium, wild-caught, sustainably harvested lobster from Maine.

MOJO BBQ – a premier barbecue, southern food, and craft cocktail destination with eight locations in North and Central Florida.

Wine & Dine on 9 presented by Meiomi Wines – 9 fairway



Enjoy food from Bonefish Grill and a glass of wine from Meiomi Wines, the official wine of the PGA TOUR, in a beautiful garden setting. Freshen up at the permanent restrooms here as well.

Relax, unwind, and discover the unrivaled taste of Meiomi Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Rosé. Cheers! (Please enjoy Meiomi wines responsibly.)



Food Court – THE PLAYERS Welcome Experience



Homespun Kitchen – Healthy fast food. Whether you are vegan, gluten free or paleo, you will find tons of options at Homespun.

Firehouse Subs – This sandwich shop was founded in Jacksonville.

Daily's – Since 1997, Daily's convenience stores have served communities throughout the state of Florida.

Trucks on 10



This venue offers flavors from local, favorite food trucks and an open-air Michelob ULTRA Mobile bar.



Twisted Okie

Carolina Jax

Mama’s

Tikiz

Tacos on 12 – 12 green



One of the most well-trafficked food venues on the course, featuring food and drink from TacoLu, Jacksonville’s most popular Baja Mexicana.



Sawgrass Square – 10 tee



Located at the Davis Love III Entry, grab a donut from Mini Bar and/or some BBQ from 4 Rivers Smokehouse.



Mini Bar – Jacksonville’s first mini donut shop will be serving up a set menu of mini-sized donuts in more than a dozen unique flavors. Some examples include fruity pebbles, samoa, pop tart, maple bacon, and coffee cake.

4 Rivers Smokehouse – a sophisticated Texas-style smokehouse

Remember: Fans can refill up their empty water bottles at the filtered water stations: No. 10 tee, No. 9 fairway, behind 16 green, behind 12 tee). In addition, THE PLAYERS will allow reusable plastic or metal cups up to 32oz at entries, as long as they are empty.

