Man driving without headlights on dies in crash on Old St. Augustine Road, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Monday night in a crash on Old St. Augustine Road after he drove onto a sidewalk and collided with a traffic light control box, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene near the intersection of San Jose Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. He said the driver, a man in his 60s, was heading north on Old St. Augustine Road and driving without his headlights on before the crash occurred.

The driver was transported to a hospital, where he later died, Mana said. Traffic lights were flashing in the area, and JEA was advised of the issue.

No one else was involved in the crash.