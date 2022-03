A 22-year-old woman was killed Monday night in a crash on County Road 219A in Alachua County after she lost control while approaching a curve, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said she was traveling northbound, when she went off the road and into a ditch.

The driver hit a culvert, causing her car to flip over.

She died as a result of her injuries.

According to the report, she was wearing her seatbelt.

No one else was involved in the crash.