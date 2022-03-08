76º
Woman shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville, JSO says

Mario Hernandez, Producer

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

Tags: Duval County, Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Northwest Jacksonville on Monday night, police said.

At 11:35 p.m. police were called to the Morris Avenue, northeast of Moncrief Road West. Investigators found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was then taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are working to learn more details about this incident. No arrests have been made.

If you know anything that can help police, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

