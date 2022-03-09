City to continue recycling glass for now as curbside service returns April 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Curbside recycling will return in Jacksonville on April 4, and News4JAX has learned glass WILL continue to be collected along with other items.

There was talk of nixing glass recycling since it actually costs the city to recycle glass.

The city announced Wednesday that all the 15 recycling drop-off sites located around the city will close on March 31 and curbside recycling resumes April 4.

While no changes are expected to what is collected when curbside recycling resumes, that might change later this year.

A special committee of City Council members is looking at the garbage situation in Jacksonville and by the end of June is expected to make recommendations on how the city should address the issue in the future.

When curbside recycling returns, service will be once every two weeks. In some areas, the days will be shifted. That information was sent out by the individual, private companies late last month.

For additional information about residential waste collection, click here for FAQs or call 904-630-2489 (CITY).