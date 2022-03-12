2 people pulled from house fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were pulled from a house fire Saturday in the Ribault area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews said they responded about 2:50 p.m. to the fire at Montcalm Drive and Cartier Circle and could see smoke when they arrived.

JFRD said there was a report of one person still inside and firefighters ended up pulling two people from the home.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control in a matter of minutes.

According to JFRD, the American Red Cross was called to help four adults.