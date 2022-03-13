American journalist killed by Russian forces in Ukraine: reports

(Vadim Ghirda, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A smoke from shelling rises as a wreath of flowers is placed at a cemetery in Vasylkiv south west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach the capital, Kyiv, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

An award-winning American filmmaker and journalist was killed Sunday in Ukraine on Sunday while reporting near the capital, according to multiple media reports.

Kyiv region police said that an American journalist was killed by Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, according to social media posts on Sunday, CNN reported, and the New York Times reported that journalist Brent Renaud.

The executioners invading Ukraine have killed a dear friend and brilliant documentary reporter, Brent Renaud, and injured another dear colleague. Very sad loss for freedom. He was courageous, and remarkable. https://t.co/UwOFVP5flR — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) March 13, 2022

Kyiv police said another American journalist was wounded by Russian troops.

The New York Times reported Renaud, 50, had worked for a number of American news and media organizations in the past, including HBO, NBC and The New York Times.

An adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said in a statement that Mr. Renaud “paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor,” the Times reported.

Ad

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death,” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokeswoman for The Times. “Brent was a talented filmmaker.”

This is a developing story.