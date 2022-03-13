Uber adding surcharge to help drivers pay for gas amid price spike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Riders taking Uber trips will pay a fee of $0.55 per trip. Uber Eats deliveries will include a $0.45 surcharge starting Wednesday.
Uber said the fees will help drivers pay for gas. Drivers say the high prices have made it difficult to make money.
“Yeah, it is very expensive,” said Daniel Dilbo, a rideshare driver.
“Absolutely very bad we have to maybe look for another job because of the gas. I think the difference is the gas...” said Kafi Ali.
Uber said the surcharge is temporary and should last at least two months.
But if you heavily rely on the app for a ride or delivery the costs could add up.
Nerdwallet suggests trying out the 50/30/20 rule to budget.
- Allow up to 50% of your income for needs
- Leave 30% of your income for wants
- Commit 20% of your income to savings and debt repayment
- Track and manage your budget through regular check-ins
The Labor Department reports inflation hitting another 40-year high as gas prices continue to increase.