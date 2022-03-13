Women at Werk supporting women in the workforce

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 50% of women are in the workforce - but aren’t always supported while in the workforce. A local conference is looking to change that.

For the past five years, Women at Werk has been helping women as they climb the ladder to success - whether it’s at work or through a self-owned business. The company hosts an annual empowerment conference, and this year’s conference took place Saturday under the theme “Get in the Game.” It also celebrated a new workspace for women with a photography studio, private offices and a conference room.

Founder Stephanie Jones says this event is critical to helping women succeed in the workforce.

“It’s very important because during times like COVID, we are trying to find a way to deal with being so isolated,” Jones said. “So when you lean into small businesses, it’s though you are taking things into control for yourself and that you are taking the time to get more exposure.”

Among the events at Saturday’s conference, there was an EmpowerHer Brunch panel discussion, networking session, financial preparedness and preparing for success seminar.