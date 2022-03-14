Local woman using proceeds from haircuts to raise money for relatives in Ukraine

A woman from Arlington said several of her family members are in Ukraine hiding in basements. Given that, she’s been raising money at the hair cutting business she works at and sending it to relatives in Ukraine.

“They sit in the basement,” said Alla, who has family in Ukraine. “Some of them left the small villages. Everybody all right. Thank you God.”

The death toll in Ukraine continues to rise following a Russian airstrike of a military base near the border with Poland, which killed dozens.

And that’s just the beginning of the death toll in the country. One of the most recent casualties was an American journalist in the country covering the war.

America has been watching the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine closely.

One of the deaths was an American filmmaker, 50-year-old Brent Renaud, who was in the country and died after Russian forces opened fire on the vehicle he was in.

At the same time, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators has been in Poland.

One debate coming out of that is whether the Biden Administration should transfer Polish Fighter Jets to the Ukrainian military.

“They want the ability to have better control over the skies in order to give them a fighting chance,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R) of Ohio.

Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor, said the focus is on anti-air systems.

“We are looking at other methods of getting the Ukrainian defenders advanced capabilities to be able to blunt the Russian advance,” he said.