Tim Tebow to speak at UF’s 2022 commencement

FILE - Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of Honor at Florida Field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Gainesville, Fla., in this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo. Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who went on to play professional football and baseball and is known for his philanthropy and motivational leadership, will serve as UF’s university-wide commencement speaker this spring in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the university announced.

Tebow, who graduated in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in family youth and community sciences, led the football team to two national championships and earned a Heisman Trophy. He is also a four-time New York Times best-selling author, speaker and football analyst and the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, a Christian-based organization that serves people in more than 70 countries.

“Tim Tebow is known as much for his hard work, character and commitment to service as he is for his many achievements. And for those reasons, I know the class of 2022 will benefit greatly from his message and perspective,” UF President Kent Fuchs said. “Whether it be in athletics, philanthropy or in his broader life, Tim sets an example for all of us on what it means to be a leader.”

Ad

The spring all-university commencement ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

UF Board of Trustee member Bill Heavener will introduce Tebow, who will address at least 6,500 graduates and 45,000 additional guests. More information about UF’s spring commencement can be found on the school’s website.