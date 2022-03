Authorities responded Thursday morning to a train accident at Roosevelt Boulevard and San Juan Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, authorities said.

Aerial footage from the Sky 4 helicopter showed a 16-car train stopped on the tracks about 10:30 a.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a train accident at Roosevelt Boulevard and San Juan Avenue in which a pedestrian was hit

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the pedestrian died at the scene.