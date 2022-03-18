JSO recovers $18,000 worth of stolen items from Home Depot, makes arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Crime unit started their investigation after they got a tip about suspicious pawn transactions in 2021. The items were described as “new in box” or “in package”.

Detectives identified Joseph Hulsey, 37, as the suspect, saying he pawned more than 152 of these types of items over the previous year. JSO said their investigation determined Hulsey engaged in “a systematic scheme by pawning merchandise stolen from Home Depot retail stores.”

DOC mug shot of Joseph Hulsey (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

During the transactions, police said Hulsey used a fake identity and got a large amount of cash for the items. Once police arrested Hulsey, they were able to recover 252 stolen items with a value of over $18,000. Hulsey was charged with 121 felonies, plead guilty to 10-counts, and was sentenced to 54 months in prison.