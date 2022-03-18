83º
NASA, SpaceX Adjust Target Launch Date for Crew-4 Mission

Launch will happen no sooner than April 19.

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

The official crew portrait of the SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts representing NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. From left are, Pilot Robert Hines, Mission Specialists Samantha Cristoforetti and Jessica Watkins, and Commander Kjell Lindgren. Hines, Watkins, and Lindgren are NASA astronauts and Cristoforetti is an ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

NASA and SpaceX have set a new launch date to send four astronauts to the International Space Station. The new launch date is no earlier than Tuesday, April 19. The previous date was set for March 30.

The Axiom Mission 1 crew will fly on Dragon Endeavour to and from the space station. After ten days in orbit, the crew will splash down off the coast of Florida.

Axiom Mission 1 is the first private flight to the ISS. The crew will be conducting innovative research and experiments on behalf of hospitals and technology companies.

