Construction worker hit, killed by truck on Old St. Augustine Road

Sky 4 image: person hit and killed by truck on Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JSO said a construction worker was hit and killed Friday morning while directing traffic on Old St. Augustine Road and Princess Labeth Court in Mandarin.

This happened around 9:45 a.m.

Preferred Materials, an asphalt and concrete company, has been doing work on the road. JSO said the person driving a sweeper truck was backing up and didn’t see the worker directing traffic and ran over him. Police said the driver is cooperating.

The man in his 50s died at the scene. JSO Traffic Homicide Unit said this is the 45th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, the first involving a construction worker.

JFRD is on the scene and sent out a tweet telling drivers to expect delays.