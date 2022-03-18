World War II explosive found near strip mall

A World War II explosive was found lying in the open outside a strip mall in Spring Park early Friday morning, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A World War II explosive was found lying in the open outside a strip mall in Spring Park early Friday morning, police say.

When Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers arrived they found a hazardous device and called the hazardous devices team to the scene.

Once the hazardous devices unit arrived they blocked off the area as they removed the explosive. They were able to safely take it away to another location where the team plans to destroy it.

The area is back open and police say there is no threat to the public.