2 girls killed, multiple people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Clay County: FHP

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two girls were killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on U.S. 301 at County Road 218.

The Highway Patrol said a sport utility vehicle, a van and a concrete pump truck were traveling north on U.S. 301 in the right lane, and as the SUV and the van accelerated from the traffic signal at the intersection of C.R. 218, the truck collided with the rear of the van, pushing the van into the back of the SUV.

A 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl in the van were killed.

A 16-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman in the van were critically injured. The 43-year-old driver of the van and a 15-year-old boy who was a van passenger were seriously injured.

An FHP news release shows all of the van occupants are from Ontario, Canada.

According to troopers, the SUV driver, a 72-year-old Gainesville man, and the four SUV passengers -- a 3-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, all of whom are from Fort Collins, Colorado -- all suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver, a 48-year-old Gainesville man, was not injured. The FHP news release shows it’s unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt.