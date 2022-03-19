JSO investigating shooting near Raines High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in the hospital with non life threatening injuries, after a shooting on Moncrief road.

JSO responded to a reported shooting at around 4 a.m. on the 3800 block of Moncrief Rd West, there a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound in his upper thigh. He was located in a residential area, looking for help.

Officers were able to provide aid to the man before he was transported to a local hospital by JFRD.

Moncrief Road West from Owen Ave to Ernjo Road is closed on the right side heading away from Raines High School.

There is no connection between this incident and the High School, or the upcoming Bob Hayes Invitational Track Meet.

Anyone with information related to this incident has been asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.