PALATKA, Fla. – A 30-year-old Interlachen man died early Sunday morning in a crash in Palatka.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a car east on State Road 100 hear Bardin Road when he went into the westbound travel lane for unknown reasons. The car then spun out and hit a utility post, FHP said.

FHP said it is investigating the crash that temporality shut down roads in both directions.