Jacksonville councilman brings community together to help Ukraine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Destruction and devastation fill Ukraine as Russia continues to attack the country.

Councilman and State Farm Agent Matt Carlucci said he wanted to find a way the Jacksonville community could help Ukraine.

“I felt this was one way that I could do something more than just write a check,” said Carlucci.

Over the past week, several community members dropped off large boxes filled with donation items at Carlucci’s State Farm Office in San Marco.

“The response has been overwhelming. We were going to stop last Friday and my wife said let’s do it another week, so we did and we will probably sending 60 to 70 to 80 boxes, big boxes,” Carlucci said.

Carlucci said people can drop off this list of items again this week.

Food items needed include:

Rice

Macaroni, pasta, sugar

Flour

Oil

Oats

Cereal

Canned goods

Personal hygiene items needed include:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Bar soap

Shampoo

Toilet paper

Wet wipes/ baby wipes Sanitary pads

Adult diapers, children diapers, disposable bed liners Towels

New undergarments, New socks

First aid items are also needed.

Before dropping off donations, Carlucci encourages people to check that the food they’re donating is not expired and clothing and blankets have been washed. Carlucci said he has a plan for how to send the items to Ukraine.

“We’re working with a church here in town, a Ukrainian church, that has access to a container, and they’ll take them over,” he said.

Carlucci said even the smallest item can make a big difference to help Ukraine.

“This will be two weeks I’ll never forget in my whole life. Just the spirit of kindness and decency and people wanting to help and it’s just amazing,” said Carlucci.

Carlucci said it could take a couple of months for the items to reach Ukraine once they are shipped on the container.

Those wanting to donate can stop by his office at 3707 Hendricks Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also drop off items at a food bank at 6221 Samuel Wels Drive Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.