Florida gas prices slowly coming down

Gas prices in Florida have dropped 20 cents in nine days, according to AAA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Gas prices in Florida have dropped 20 cents in nine days, according to AAA.

Fuel prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine -- causing the U.S. price of oil to reach a 2022 high of $123.70 per barrel.

The average price for a gallon of regular is $4.18 after hitting a record high of $4.38, but Florida Drivers are still paying much more than last year’s high of $3.36 per gallon.

In Duval County, the average cost for gas is $4.10, in Clay, the average is $4.07.

$4.17 is the average in Nassau County and $4.14 in St. Johns County.

AAA calls the oil market volatile after a massive swing in prices last week and this week. The agency predicts gas prices should stay low unless oil suddenly spikes again.

You find the lowest gas prices in your area on the Gas Buddy website.