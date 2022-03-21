Woman shot in the face twice in northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was found shot in the face Sunday evening on the northwest side of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the report, officers were called at 9 p.m. to a shooting on Welland Rd in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive and US 1 where they found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face.

Officers provided medical care to the woman until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and took her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO says they do not have a description of the shooter but are interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.