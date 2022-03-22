Crane catches fire underneath New Kings Road overpass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews were called to battle a fire Tuesday night at an overpass along Edgewood Avenue.

According to JFRD, it appears that a crane that was being used to move train cars caught fire underneath the New Kings Road overpass.

A spokesperson said the overpass is believed to be compromised due to the fire, and the road will remain closed until the Florida Department of Transportation inspects the structure.

Additional details were not immediately provided.