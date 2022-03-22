Parents can weigh in on St. Johns County School district’s plans for new school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Parents in St. Johns County School will have the chance Tuesday night to discuss the school district’s plans for a new school in the northwest part of the county.

Overcrowding is a major problem at schools across St. Johns County -- and that includes the area where a new school is expected to be built.

Officials say K-8 School N-N will be located in the Shearwater development on Timberwolf Trail and will be up and running by the 2023-2024 school year. About 1,500 students will attend the new school, which is expected to reduce overcrowding at nearby schools.

Plans for K-8 School NN in Shearwater development. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

A good chunk of students will transfer from Freedom Crossing Academy, Switzerland Point Middle School, and Timberlin Creek Elementary School.

The district plans to eventually build a total of four new schools over the next five years.

Tonight’s town hall meeting will also focus on laying out the number of students who will transfer from each of the three schools and will give the public a chance to ask any questions and discuss any concerns about the new academy.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the St. Johns County School District Auditorium. Parents can attend in person or virtually.