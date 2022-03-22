St. Johns County School District looks to rezone schools in northwest to address overcrowding

One of the zoning changes proposed by the St. Johns County School District to address overcrowding.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board on Tuesday morning got its first look at potential attendance zone changes for the northwest part of the county.

The proposed changes which would go into effect this fall come as the district tries to deal with overcrowding issues and plans for a new school in a district that grew more than 7% just this year.

The idea is to slightly change the attendance zones for 11 different schools in northwest and central St. Johns County.

RELATED: St. Johns County plans to add 120 portable classrooms next school year as growth continues

The biggest changes include attendance zones in the Julington Creek area which would shift and move 162 students from Hickory Creek Elementary to Julington Creek Elementary. 182 students now zoned for Freedom Crossing Academy would also move to Patriot Oaks Academy under the proposal.

Ad

The school district is also looking at attendance zone changes that would affect students at Palencia Elementary, Crookshank Elementary and others.

This all comes in anticipation of a new K-8 school being built in the Shearwater development that will help alleviate overcrowding issues at a handful of nearby schools.

RELATED: St. Johns County school board moves forward with plans for new K-8

The school district is hosting a virtual and in-person town hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. to get community feedback on the zoning changes for those schools and the new K-8.

LINK: Join St. Johns County School District town hall meeting

The school board will continue to discuss the changes next month and is looking to approve a plan on May 31.

Ad

Full zoning change presentation from St. Johns County School District: