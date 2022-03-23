Southeastern Grocers, Winn Dixie parent company, donates $250K for relief efforts in Ukraine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers — the parent company of Winn Dixie — recently announced a $250,000 donation to the International Committee of the Red Cross, to support the people of Ukraine.

In addition, for 31 days, the company said it’s donating 100% of its proceeds from its private label Ukrainian vodka.

Winn Dixie Regional Vice President Shawn Sloan says the store chain has a moral obligation to support the people of Ukraine since it sells products made in Ukraine and has employees who have immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine.

“The world is watching this — this entire event,” Sloan said. “And this is our way of helping them and our way of supporting them and letting them know we’re here to support you and we’re watching this as well.”

The 31-day period of money from sales of these bottles of vodka is also symbolic.

“Why we elected to do 31 days of the proceeds of the purchase of the Ukrainian vodka is really a nod to the Ukrainian independence, which was 31 years ago this year,” Sloan explained.

The 31 day period started at the beginning of March and will end Next Thursday.