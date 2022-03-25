Report: Black News Channel is shutting down, employee paychecks delayed

This image released by BNC shows Mike Hill, left, and Sharon Reed posing with Black News Channel president & CEO Princell Hair. The Black News Channel, nearly invisible upon its launch last year, is revamping to take on a new look starting Monday. It is adding a four-hour morning show with Hill and Reed and will be emphasizing commentary and analytical news coverage moving forward. (BNC via AP)

Black News Channel will close down as soon as Friday, according to an article in the Los Angeles Times.

The news outlet’s majority stakeholder is Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Khan failed to meet payroll on Friday -- a day after telling employees that paychecks would be delayed, reports said.

BREAKING NEWS: Black News Channel @BNCNews staffers are angry and demanding answers after getting an email yesterday that their paychecks are being delayed. I have been inundated with phone calls, texts and emails from staffers on this issue. @bnc_ceo Princell Hair told me 1/5 pic.twitter.com/nxietWo7bf — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 25, 2022

Black News Channel launched in 2019 to be a voice for people of color. An announcement that the company will cease operations, putting its staff of 230 out of work, is expected Friday.

Khan is no longer willing to invest further, according to the article, and the channel has been shopped to a number of media companies.

This story is developing and we will update it with new information as it comes in.