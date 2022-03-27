Jaguars partner with group that gives free training to people looking for construction jobs

More hands will soon be pitching in for construction projects around Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More hands will soon be pitching in for construction projects around Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are partnering with a program called Construction Ready to create more construction jobs in the River City.

The first class is in session right now and it is all free.

It is a 20-day intensive course, literally and figuratively giving people the tools to land a construction job.

This is an opportunity Jasmine Freeman could not pass up.

“I am learning more and more about construction,” Freeman said. “I never learned how to do the hand tools, power tools. So actually, it is really, really good.”

Freeman and 11 others are enrolled in the boot-camp-style training with a program called Construction Ready.

They are learning skills including electrical work, plumbing and using hand or power tools.

The participants will earn eight industry credentials, which is a process that usually takes between six and eight months.

Ad

Freeman sees this as her second chance toward a long career.

“I never graduated from high school,” Freeman said. “This will be my first time ever walking across the stage and getting something. I really want to work on a crane, scaffolding, help out with the stadium, [or work on] bridges.”

Graduation is April 8 for this course.

If the students complete it, they can end up finding themselves working at several sites throughout the city soon, including at the Shipyards downtown or working on the new $120 million football performance center for the Jaguars. The practice facility is set to be open by the start of the 2023 season.

Anthony Welch is Construction Ready’s associate director and training site manager.

Welch thinks it is the perfect time for this class to make its debut.

“Right now, Jacksonville is growing,” Welch said. “You have construction all around. People [can] get employed in the construction industry then get out there and better themselves.”

Ad

Welch says since this program started in 2014 in Atlanta, more than 1,300 people have secured construction jobs. He hopes a dozen more can be added to that list in the next two weeks.

“I have seen how this program has changed so many people’s lives,” Welch said. “I like to be a part of that.”

“This is a class for 20 days,” Freeman said. “It’s free. Why not take advantage of it?”

The Jaguars pledged $100,000 so the course could come to Jacksonville.

Construction Ready expects to offer classes once a month.

For more information on how to sign up for a future session, visit constructionready.org.