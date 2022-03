JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead behind a shed in a vacant lot Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the scene on Riverview Street shortly after 2 p.m. They say the woman had been shot multiple times and was discovered by a passerby.

JSO is reaching out to the community for assistance. If you have any information regarding this, please call JSO or CrimeStoppers.