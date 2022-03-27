Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 1-year-old boy

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 1-year-old boy, south of Crescent City.

Jose Lara was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, playing with his sibling in the backyard of their home. His mother took his sibling into their home to wash them up, and when she returned, Jose was gone. He only knows Spanish as a language, and was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Shortly after he went missing, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert.

1-year-old child, who answers to Jose, who went missing in Putnam County. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The sheriff’s office said it is on the scene in the 2900 Block of US Highway 17 South just north of the Volusia County line. Bloodhound tracking teams and aviation assets are actively searching for the child.

Deputies found toys that Jose plays with in the woods behind his home. There is a pond in the woods, and while Jose is known to be very mobile, it’s not likely he made his way there.

No Amber Alert has been issued at this time, as Amber Alerts can only be issued in cases of abduction and at this time there is no evidence to suggest any criminal activity, the sheriff’s office said.

There has been a lot of outreach from the community. Depending on how long the search goes, volunteers may organize search groups.

People are searching all throughout the night, and Volusia County is flying a helicopter until midnight. Marion County will take over.