Groundbreaking ceremony takes place for new fire station in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City leaders took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning at the site of a new fire station in the Arlington area.

Fire Station 65 will be built on Bailey Body Road near Arlington Road to address a need for additional rescue services, the city says.

The city says that this is one of the fastest-growing areas of Jacksonville and that the new station will help protect lives and property.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and representatives from the Jacksonville City Council and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department participated in the ceremony.

