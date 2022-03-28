‘It’s a nightmare’: Father learned of son’s death from gut-wrenching viral video, Florida station reports

ORLANDO, Fla. – He described it as the worst day of his life.

Yarnell Sampson told WESH 2 he found out his son had died when he saw the viral video of his fall on social media.

In an interview, Sampson said he’s living a nightmare that’s shattered his world. (Watch the video below for the full interview)

“He changed my life. Gave me something to live for. That was the best thing God could have gave me.”

Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard have been hired on retainer to represent the family of Tyre Sampson, 14, who fell to his death Thursday night from the Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park, according to a news release.

“This family is shocked and heartbroken at the loss of their son. This young man was the kind of son every parent hopes for -- an honor roll student, an aspiring athlete, and a kind-hearted person who cared about others. Needless to say, his family is absolutely devastated,” Crump said.

14-year-old Tyree Samson fell to his death from the new drop tower ride at Florida’s ICON Park. He was visiting central Florida from Missouri.

