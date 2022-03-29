Baker County deputy terminated for using ‘force that was unacceptable’: Sheriff’s Office

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A Baker County deputy has been terminated following actions that did not comply with agency policy, and a criminal investigation has been ordered, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As written in a news release, someone on March 13 was arrested for reckless driving and a passenger in the vehicle was arrested for obstruction without violence. Both were taken to the Baker County Detention Center.

When they arrived at the detention center, the Sheriff’s Office said, the person arrested for reckless driving resisted deputies.

“In the process of regaining control of the subject, the actions of one BCSO Patrol Deputy did not comply with the policies of our agency. Upon review of the incident, Deputy Payton Prescott was immediately terminated and a criminal investigation was ordered by the Sheriff,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The statement continued, “During the criminal investigation and review of the use of force during the incident, it was determined that the patrol deputy used force that was unacceptable by policy and/or procedure. Given the level of resistance of the defendant, no training method would employ the strikes used by the patrol deputy on the defendant.”

Ad

According to the Sheriff’s Office, video of the incident was reviewed by the division chief state attorney for Bakery County and prosecutors. An affidavit naming Prescott was filed with the state attorney’s office for battery.