Man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple indicted on murder charges, state attorney says

Daytona Beach police say Jean Macean was arrested in connection with the deaths of Terry and Brenda Aultman.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of stabbing to death a couple in Daytona Beach earlier this month was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury.

WKMG-TV in Orlando is reporting on Tuesday, State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced Jean Macean, 32, will face two counts of first-degree premeditated murder charges in connection with the killings of Terry and Brenda Aultman.

Police said the Aultmans were riding their bicycles home from Bike Week on Seabreeze Avenue when they were randomly attacked. Following his arrest, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Macean confessed to killing the couple.

“This is one of the most vicious attacks I’ve ever seen in my 20 years. It’s extremely disturbing because it’s completely senseless. Usually, we can provide a nexus or a motive, but for this one right now, we cannot,” Young said shortly after the stabbings.

Ad

Prosecutors have not decided yet whether to seek the death penalty. Larizza said he’s already spoken with the family of the victims once, but he will be meeting with them and law enforcement to discuss the death penalty.

“He did make statements. I will not discuss those in detail with you specifically. But I can tell you that his statements are consistent with that conclusion — as far as no motive in the random nature of these brutal and vicious killings,” Larizza said.