PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A two-story home caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Drayton Island, and the fire turned to a brush fire according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5:30 p.m., News4JAX learned the fire was out and the house was a complete loss, according to Putnam County Emergency Management. No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged.

About 20 firefighters were watering down hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.