Young man helps rescue fawn in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of the deer that was rescued.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A young man helped rescue a fawn in St. Johns County, deputies said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the young man found the deer on the side of the road near the Oakbrook subdivision last week.

“The fawn appeared to favor its hind legs and may have an injury that caused it to be separated from the mother,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Out of concern, the Sheriff’s Office said, the young man brought the animal to Agricultural Deputy Pedonti, who then decided to bring it to the St. Johns Veterinary Hospital to receive care.

Deputies said the veterinary hospital will eventually place the deer with a wildlife rehabilitator.

Great work by everyone involved!