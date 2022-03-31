66º

1st elected Black female judge in Duval County commemorates 1st year in office with ceremony

Joy Purdy, 5:30, 6:30 & 11 p.m. anchor

Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters speaks with News4JAX on Thursday. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters commemorated her first year in office with a historic investiture ceremony Thursday.

Peoples Waters, a former legal analyst at News4JAX, is the first Black woman who got onto the bench in Duval County by election.

She says it took a lot of hard work to get there.

“I am here after 18 tries, so I got 17 noes before I got this yes on the 18th try, and many people know my story -- that I applied through the Judicial Nominating Commission for appointment 16 times and then I ran once and was unsuccessful,” she said. “So it’s just a story of determination and hard work and truly understanding your purpose.”

Peoples-Waters considers herself a trailblazer for other African Americans looking to get into the legal profession.

She is a former attorney and assistant public defender.

During her campaign, she ran on her experience with criminal, civil and family law cases.

Joy Purdy co-anchors the 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. newscasts with Tarik Minor and the 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts with Kent Justice.

