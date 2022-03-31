7 students hospitalized for ‘medical emergencies’ during award ceremony at NAS Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven students from Andrew Jackson High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps were transported to hospitals after “suffering medical emergencies” during a ceremony Thursday night at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, according to a news release.

According to NAS Jacksonville, it happened during a pass and review award ceremony at 7:30 p.m. The news release states that it was unknown was caused them to “fall-out” during the ceremony.

The event was being held to recognized 179 cadets who had families in attendance.

A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools released a statement that reads in part:

“First, we want to send our thoughts and best wishes to the students who fell ill at the event and to their family members. School leadership will connect with those families and students to support them in any way possible as they recover.

“As we learn more about what caused this situation, we will certainly review our practices and determine if anything can be done to prevent something like this from happening in the future. Right now, we are in the fact-finding phase while hoping for the quick recovery of those students impacted.”

Ad

The statement notes that confidentiality laws prevent the school district from sharing medical information about students.