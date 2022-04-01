Police swarm retention pond along I-95 South near 9B

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A portion of Interstate 95 southbound near the exit for State Road 9B was closed Thursday evening due to police activity, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Several police cars were spotted in the area, and it appeared there was police tape around a retention pond. A fire engine was also seen with its ladder over the pond.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office could only confirm they were in the area for a traffic stop, but additional details were expected to be forthcoming.

A News4JAX employee was traveling southbound on I-95 when their dash camera captured a vehicle traveling on the shoulder at a high rate of speed. Several police cruisers appeared to be pursuing the SUV.

The scene was near the Old St. Augustine Road exit — just a few miles away from the scene.

News4JAX has a crew working to gather more information.